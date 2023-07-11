Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18 firearms recovered from Wisconsin airports so far this year, TSA says

10 of those guns were recovered at Mitchell International Airport.
guns at airports.jpg
TSA
More than 3,200 guns have been recovered from airports across the country so far this year.
guns at airports.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 11:14:22-04

MILWAUKEE — More than a dozen firearms have been recovered from Wisconsin airports, including 10 from Mitchell International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced officers have prevented 18 handguns from going through security checkpoints so far this year across Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, LaCrosse, and Dane County airports.

Last year at this point, 12 guns had been recovered from Wisconsin airports.

“As summer travel ramps up, we continue to see far too many passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “This is a careless, expensive mistake that introduces unnecessary risk into the crowded checkpoint environment. We hope to see these figures decline in the second half of the year.”

According to the TSA, more than 3,200 firearms have been stopped across the country, which is up from a little over 3,000 last year. Of the more than 3,200 stopped, 92% of them were loaded.

Punishment for trying to bring a gun through airport security varies based on where the airport is located, but TSA said it will impose up to a $14,950 penalty, eliminate TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years, and may even require advanced screenings. Some people could be arrested or cited depending on local laws.

Firearms caught by TSA at Wisconsin airport checkpoints, Jan.1-June 30, 2023

  • Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE): 10
  • Appleton International (ATW): 5
  • Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB): 1
  • Dane County Regional (MSN): 2

Firearms caught by TSA at Wisconsin airport checkpoints, 2018 to 2022

2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE)
21
23
10
16
11
Appleton International (ATW)
2
2
3
0
1
Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB)
0
1
0
2
3
LaCrosse Regional (LSE)
1
2
1
0
2
Dane County Regional (MSN)
5
7
0
4
3
NATIONAL TOTALS
6,542
5,972
3,257
4,432
4,239

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device