17-year-old shot and injured near 46th and center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot near 46th and Center Saturday evening.

The police department said the shooting happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

As Milwaukee Police responded to the shooting, they also arrested a 23-year-old for a different, unrelated incident on the same block.

According to the police department, that 23-year-old resisted arrest, injuring a Milwaukee Police Sergeant.

That sergeant was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury and is expected to be okay.

Police said that investigation is ongoing and charges against the 23-year-old are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral off-camera they are sick of seeing the violence and want it to stop.

MPD said they are looking for unknown suspects related to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

