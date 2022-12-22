Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old injured in shooting, 16-year-old arrested

The victim was taken to a local hospital where MPD says he is in serious condition
Milwaukee Police
Morry Gash/AP
[File photo] (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 5:18 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 06:18:33-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning after a 17-year-old was shot near 51st and Hampton.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where MPD says he is in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy was later taken into custody in connection to the incident and Milwaukee police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive