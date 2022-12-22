17-year-old injured in shooting, 16-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning after a 17-year-old was shot near 51st and Hampton.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where MPD says he is in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy was later taken into custody in connection to the incident and Milwaukee police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

