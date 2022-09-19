Watch Now
17-year-old girl gets first OWI after 100 mph+ chase with police in Racine Co.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement deputies began tailing a Jeep Compass driving at 107 miles per hour on I-94 near Highway C / Spring Street.
RACINE, Wis. — A 17-year-old girl was arrested for her first OWI offense after authorities say she was driving over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated early Monday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement deputies began tailing a Jeep Compass driving at 107 miles per hour on I-94 near Highway C / Spring Street. The driver eventually got off the ramp and stopped at STH 11.

Deputies say they arrested two sisters, the 17-year-old driver and the 42-year-old passenger. Authorities say they found open cans of Twisted hard ice tea and "fresh" vomit.

The 17-year-old told investigators that her older sister gave her alcohol and urged her to drink in the vehicle and flee police, according to the sheriff's office.

TMJ4 News does not identify people who have yet to be criminally charged.

