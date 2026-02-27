17-year-old girl and one-year-old son reported critically missing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Aleyah Miller, 17, and her son, Amir M. Miller, 1.

Aleyah was last seen with Amir near 27th and Atkinson on February 8, 2026.

Aleyah is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

MPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

