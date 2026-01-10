17-year-old from Sheboygan dies in car crash in Manitowoc

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash which had occurred on early Saturday morning, leaving a 17-year-old girl from Sheboygan dead.

The Sheriff's Office Deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash.

KSTU

According to the preliminary investigation, the 17-year-old was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse and was heading southbound on STH 57-32 when she lost control of her vehicle and crossing over the median. Her vehicle was then struck by a 65-year-old from Port Washington.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 65-year-old was transported to a medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

There was no other information given.

