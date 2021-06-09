$163M proposal for state office in Milwaukee left out of budget

MADISON — Another setback for a proposed state office building in Milwaukee after funding for it was left out of the biennial construction budget approved by a legislative committee Tuesday.

The proposal backed by Gov. Tony Evers called for $163.6 million in funding for a building at 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. The building would have accommodated up to 1,000 state workers, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The building would replace the state's current Milwaukee office on West Wells Street. Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said Tuesday that a new office is needed, as the old one is more than 50 years old and is in substandard condition.

On Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee OK'd a $9.51 billion proposal, and agreed to include the proposed Milwaukee state office in the next biennial budget.

That means the project will be delayed at least two years. Under the current proposed plan, state officials hoped to break ground on the building next summer, with completion slated for 2025.

Last March, the state purchased a full city block in Milwaukee for the project.

