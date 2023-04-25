Watch Now
16-year-old stabbed, suffers life-threatening injuries in Milwaukee

TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 20:03:48-04

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was stabbed near 40th and Wright on Sunday.

Milwaukee police say a suspect stabbed the boy around 6:30 p.m. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Medical assistance was summoned near 23rd and Finn. The teen was transported to a local hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

