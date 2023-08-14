16-year-old shot and injured near Sherman Park on Aug. 14: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old male was shot and injured near Sherman Park early Monday morning, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a statement from police, officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to 41st and Locust. The 16-year-old suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they seek unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on August 14th, 2023, at approximately 2:30am, in the 3000 block of N. Sherman Blvd. The victim, a 16-yoa sustained a non-fatal injury and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.







