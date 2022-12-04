Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old killed near South Division High School Saturday night

Police say the teen was pronounced dead on the scene
milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 13:41:38-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy died following a shooting near South Division High School Saturday night.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9:31 p.m. near 13th and Lapham. A 16-year-old boy was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to MPD, and they are seeking unknown suspects. The teen's name was not released.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4