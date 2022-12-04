16-year-old killed near South Division High School Saturday night

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy died following a shooting near South Division High School Saturday night.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9:31 p.m. near 13th and Lapham. A 16-year-old boy was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to MPD, and they are seeking unknown suspects. The teen's name was not released.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

