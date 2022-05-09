16-year-old killed, 2 teens injured after argument leads to shooting near 49th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a triple shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds near 49th and Hampton on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to an incident just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Upon their arrival, officers learned that several individuals exchanged fire during an argument.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shooting.

An additional unknown male and a 14-year-old male also sustained life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital and remain in critical condition.

Web extra: Community activist Vaun Mayes talks about the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at McDonalds over the weekend.

Investigators canvassed the McDonald's near 49th and Hampton Ave. as bullet holes were seen shot into the windows.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

