16-year-old in custody following football game shooting at Milwaukee Lutheran HS

MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody following a turn of events for one high school's homecoming game this past weekend.

At the Milwaukee Lutheran High School football game on Friday, video shows several shots being fired sending fans and players running for cover. On Wednesday, Milwaukee Police took a 16-year-old into custody.

Also Wednesday, TMJ4 learned Milwaukee Lutheran students will be virtual for the rest of the week. An email sent to parents Tuesday afternoon said that given the intensity of the current police investigation, school leaders believe it's best for students to stay home.

"It was a nightmare because it's one of those things, as a parent, you never expect to happen," D'Juan Hill said.

Hill has a freshman at Milwaukee Lutheran.

"He literally was in the stands at the time when the shots rang out. He was leaving the inside, coming from the restroom, and he was about 15-20 feet from where the shots rang out," Hill described.

It was a night that was meant for celebration, the high school's homecoming game, kicking off homecoming weekend. It quickly turned terrifying.

"It was a traumatic situation that people were falling over each other and jumping over each other. No child in high school should have to deal with this at all," Hill said.

Earlier this week, police released pictures of possible people of interest. They took a 16-year-old into custody Wednesday, but police wouldn't specify if it was one of those people of interest and said the incident is still under investigation.

"To understand and know that it was some kids that did this, it's like as a parent, I can't stress enough to other parents around, you have to take your time out to know what your kids are into, be a parent," Hill explained.

An email sent to parents said school leaders met with crisis management teams Tuesday and decided students would remain virtual the rest of the week. School leaders also said time must be allowed to determine the extent of involvement, if any, of their students. They said they support the police's efforts to find who's responsible for Friday's incident.

At this time, we do not know when or what charges could be coming for the teen in custody.

We've reached out to Milwaukee Lutheran to see if the people of interest are students, but haven't heard back.

The email sent to parents said students will go back to normal class on Monday, October 2.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip