16-year-old driver pleads guilty in crash that killed teen passenger

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The teen driver in a fatal reckless driving crash pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday and avoided a trial.

Investigators say 16-year-old Sienna Pecore was going more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into other cars in October 2022, killing 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

Pecore, who was 15 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea agreement. Monday was Pecore's trial date.

"I don't think any words can describe how I feel about him not being here because it's just like an immense pain I feel every day," Beltran's sister Angela McGinnis told TMJ4 News.

"It's just kind of hard because no amount of time is justified for my brother not being here. So, we just as a family are dealing with what we can," McGinnis said.

Beltran's sister explained that the two teens were acquaintances.

"It's always hard to sit in court and to see her. To see the girl that killed my brother. I think that's probably the hardest thing to go and see," McGinnis explained.

She added that there is no closure in this case.

McGinnis wears a necklace with Beltran's first name every day. For her, moving forward is making him proud.

"I just want people to know that he was the most fun, loving, spirited, smart person, and life is short. Nothing is guaranteed," McGinnis stressed.

Pecore's sentencing is set for April 15 in Brown County.



