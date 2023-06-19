16-year-old dead after moped crash near 26th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a moped crash near 26th and Greenfield, according to Milwaukee police.

The 16-year-old was speeding on a moped when he collided with a truck that was making a turn around 10 a.m. Monday, police say.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

WATCH: TMJ4 News obtained surveillance video which shows the truck stop at 26th and Greenfield and begin to make a turn east.

Surveillance video of moped crash

A business owner at the intersection says he has seen crashes here before.

"It's sad," Alexis Sanchez, owner of El Tapatio Auto Sales, said. "My condolences to the family as well. But it's sad. This intersection is really busy in general and it's dangerous as well."

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

The incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

