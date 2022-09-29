16-year-old boy shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering

RACINE, Wis. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he's out of surgery and stable.

His mother told TMJ4 News on Thursday that her son, Zysean Golden, was shot in his right side. She said he has at least six weeks of recovery ahead.

Sequoia Garrett 16-year-old Zysean Golden was shot across from Case High School in Racine County on Wednesday.

Golden is a junior who plays varsity football at Case High School. He was shot in a hotel parking across from the school in Racine around noon Wednesday.

“He’s one of those kids, who all the teammates seem to love him. All the kids seem to love him. He has a big heart," said Frankie Purnell, a volunteer assistant football coach at Case.

At 6'5" and over 300 pounds, Purnell said Golden is intimidating on the field. But really, he said, the lineman is just a "gentle giant."

"We all [the team] took it really hard. I mean, just like everyone else, we were trying to get as much information as we can, which was nothing, really," said Purnell.

The shooting prompted Case High School to go into lockdown. The campus has since reopened, but the district says they will have extra law enforcement through Friday.

TMJ4 There is a large police presence near the Delta hotel parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

TMJ4 News spoke with students Thursday afternoon for lunch. They say they were surprised to hear a student was shot nearby.

"Very surprised," said Case junior Abel Rengel. "I always thought good of this school and this area, and you know, stuff happens. It was close to this school, and it was so scary."

"I kind of felt bad," another student shared. "It's kind of sad seeing stuff like that happen."

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

