Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Milwaukee: Police

The girl was arrested in connection to the shooting, near 6th and Becher near the freeway.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:46:47-05

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured in Milwaukee. Police say the victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was arrested in connection to the shooting, near 6th and Becher near the freeway. MPD said they are referring criminal charges against the girl. The shooting happened around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News