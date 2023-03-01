16-year-old arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Milwaukee: Police

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured in Milwaukee. Police say the victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was arrested in connection to the shooting, near 6th and Becher near the freeway. MPD said they are referring criminal charges against the girl. The shooting happened around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

