16-year-old accused of shooting six people on Juneteenth last year to appear in court

The teenager accused in last year's Juneteenth shooting is expected to appear in court Thursday.

16-year-old Arnez Lee-King is facing five felony counts of first degree reckless injury. Police say he shot six people after last year's Juneteenth celebration. Officers say the shooting started as an argument between several teenaged girls.

All six victims survived.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip