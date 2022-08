MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near 49th and Keefe. Officials say a 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his 16-year-old relative shot him.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody, according to MPD, and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

