16 and 17 year old injured in Milwaukee shooting

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police say.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of N. 65th Street.

Both teenagers were taken to a local hospital. MPD said the 16-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive

Police are looking for the suspect involved.

Neighbors told TMJ4 News they heard multiple gunshots and described a chaotic scene of families trying to locate their kids.

If you have any information call MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

