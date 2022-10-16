Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16 and 17 year old injured in Milwaukee shooting

Milwaukee Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
File photo
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 19:21:14-04

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police say.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of N. 65th Street.

Both teenagers were taken to a local hospital. MPD said the 16-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive

Police are looking for the suspect involved.

Neighbors told TMJ4 News they heard multiple gunshots and described a chaotic scene of families trying to locate their kids.

If you have any information call MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving