15th and Rogers deadly shooting: Police search for suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a homicide suspect.

The shooting happened near 15th and Rogers around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

According to a news release from MPD, the suspect drove their vehicle next to the victim's vehicle. The suspect fired their gun, hitting the victim. The suspect drove off northbound in an alley. The victim died at the scene of the homicide.

According to MPD, the suspect was wearing an aqua/blue hooded sweatshirt. The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Pontiac G6 with tinted rear passenger windows, a missing front passenger side hub cap, a defect on the front passenger side door near the front passenger quarter panel, damage to the front hood where it doesn't lock completely and has Lake City Auto paper advertisement on rear plate holder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip