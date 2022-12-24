15-year-old walking near 26th and Nash injured in shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects after a 15-year-old was shot while walking outside Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 26th and Nash a little before 4 p.m. Friday. Police said a 15-year-old was walking when a suspect drove by and shot her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

MPD is seeking unknown suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

