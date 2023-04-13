15-year-old shot in the head in Kenosha, in stable condition

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 15-year-old is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the head in Kenosha.

The Kenosha Police Department said the shooting happened near 5th and 65th shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the teen conscious and alert. The child was taken to a Milwaukee hospital where police say they are in stable but serious condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Kenosha Police. The department is now asking anyone with information to contact them at 262-605-5238.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

