'It's a horrible thing to lose a child': Neighbors mourn the loss of teen killed in Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A double shooting Thursday night left a 15-year-old teen dead and a 16-year-old injured.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen killed as Emanuel Johnson.

Johnson's family says he went by "Manny." Despite their heartbreak, Johnson's family shared a photo of him with TMJ4 News to show the life that was taken by violence.

Emanuel Johnson’s mother

The gunfire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of West Carmen Avenue near 60th Street, according to Milwaukee Police.

Watch: Neighbors call for change after teen killed in Milwaukee double shooting

Neighbors mourn the loss of teen killed in Milwaukee double shooting

MPD did not offer details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are searching for the unknown suspect(s).

"I just dropped my head and I shook my head in despair. I said, 'Lord have mercy, another one,'" Billy Carson told TMJ4.

TMJ4 News Billy and Stephanie Carson

Carson and his wife Stephanie live near where the shooting occurred. Carson said he came home just as police set up crime scene tape.

"It's sad. You hate to see it as a parent. I have three young sons," Carson explained. "I thank God every day that I wake up [and that] I can hear their voice because it's a horrible thing to lose a child."

So far this year, there have been 20 homicide victims who were 17 years old or younger according to MPD data.

Carson is the pastor at New Covenant Temple Church. He tells TMJ4 that he has overseen several funerals in the last nine years, most of which were for young people.

"When I talk to the parents, the mothers, fathers, uncles, aunties, and the grandparents are raising these young people, their hearts are broken. They're crying out for answers and solutions," Carson added.

The Carsons are frustrated over the violence in the area in recent years.

They say this latest tragedy sparks another devastating ripple effect in the community.

"We have to bring God back into the equation, and teach our children a sense of the value of life," Carson said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error