15-year-old injured in shooting on N. 29th Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a teen was shot on Friday night.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of N. 29th Street around 10:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, MPD said they are looking for unknown suspects. Officials did not share any details as to what led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip