15-year-old in custody for threatening teens with knife at Cedarburg's Skateland: Officials

CEDARBURG — A 15-year-old is in custody after the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says he allegedly threatened a group of juveniles with a knife at a roller skating rink in Cedarburg last Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that a juvenile court referral has been submitted to the Ozaukee County Circuit Court for a review of alleged offenses of two Wisconsin State statutes: 1st-degree sexual assault of a child, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

On Friday, April 23 at around 8:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to Skateland at 7084 Sycamore Dr. in the Town of Cedarburg, for the report of a person brandishing a knife at patrons.

There, an investigation revealed a 15-year-old boy from the Village of Germantown had shown a folding knife to a group of juveniles, the office says. The 15-year-old then allegedly threatened this group of juveniles after displaying the knife.

During the incident, the 15-year-old boy also engaged in "unwanted touching of another person," according to the office.

Deputies took the 15-year-old into custody and brought him to a secure detention facility, the office's statement says. The investigation is ongoing.

