15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a physical altercation broke out around 4:50 p.m. The victim was shot by a person involved in the altercation.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip