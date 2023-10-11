15-year-old dead, 3 teens injured after shooting outside Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old girl is dead and three other teens are injured after a shooting outside a Madison apartment complex on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the Harmony at Grandview Commons Apartment near Milwaukee Street and Milky Way around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures on the 15-year-old girl. She died later at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys were also shot and injured during the incident.

According to our partners at WISC, surveillance video shows a driver in a Lexus SUV pull up and four people get out. Those individual began "indiscriminately firing round after round, not caring for who or what they may strike," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Chief Barnes called the shooting a "cowardly act of violence." WISC reports a fifth person stayed in the vehicle.

The injured teens are believed to not have been targeted.

WISC reports the 15-year-old girl who died has been identified as Kyesha Miller.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip