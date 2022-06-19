14-year-old's body recovered from pond in Jefferson County

SULLIVAN, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old's body has been recovered from a pond in the Town of Sullivan, after he went missing Saturday evening.

Officials said they responded to N2899 Roger Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 and reported seeing a swimmer go underwater and not come back up.

When first responders arrived, they found a pond-like feature located on two acres of land. Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, in addition to units from surrounding departments. Rescue divers were sent into the water and searched for the boy until about 9:30 p.m.

The search was halted due to nightfall and resumed around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials also used a drone with sonar to search for the teen. Around 8:33 a.m., the 14-year-old was found.

"The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office along with all Fire and EMS responding to this tragedy extend out deepest heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family involved," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip