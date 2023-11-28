Watch Now
14-year-old shot near Sherman and Fond du Lac

The teen went to District 7 Police station at 3626 W. Fond du Lac Ave. for help.
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 21:31:50-05

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old was shot and injured near Sherman and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee on Monday.

Milwaukee police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. The teen went to District 7 Police station at 3626 W. Fond du Lac Ave. for help.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

