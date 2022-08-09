14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.

The victim was also transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the circumstances that lead up to both individual shootings.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip