14-year-old girl shot and injured near 24th and Auer, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating what led to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near 24th and Auer. That girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 30th, 2023, at approximately 11:35pm, on the 2400 block of W. Auer Ave. The victim, a 14-yoa female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appears to be related to a verbal confrontation/physical fight prior to the shooting. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip