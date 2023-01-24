14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.

READ MORE: 14-year-old killed, 1 injured in 52nd and Clarke shooting

Police said in a statement Tuesday that an unnamed 14-year-old boy was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office soon.

He's in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke.

Family, TMJ4 editing Sebastian Florentino



A 13-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

A GoFundMe was launched for Florentino's family.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip