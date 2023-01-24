Watch Now
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say

The suspect's in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 16:29:27-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that an unnamed 14-year-old boy was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office soon.

He's in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Sebastian Florentino near 52nd and Clarke.

A 13-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

A GoFundMe was launched for Florentino's family.

