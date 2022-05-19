Watch
14-year-old arrested for having 9mm 'ghost gun' with 40-round magazine

Posted at 10:24 AM, May 19, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department said they have a 14-year-old in custody after officers discovered he was in possession of a "ghost gun."

Officials said the teen had a 9mm pistol, but it was not a normal pistol. According to Racine police, the gun included a full auto-selector switch and a 40-round magazine.

"Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable firearms that are typically assembled at home from kits bought online," Racine police said in a post on Facebook.

To emphasize the seriousness of the situation, Racine police clarified that the 14-year-old was in possession of a fully automatic ghost fun.

"This is the reality Racine Police Officers are dealing with on a daily basis. If you see something, say something!"

