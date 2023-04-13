14 ways to celebrate 414 Day in Milwaukee in 2023

MILWAUKEE — While we can celebrate Milwaukee all year long, there is only one day that is designated Milwaukee Day: April 14, otherwise known as 414 Day!

Use the day to try out restaurants with tasty food AND good deals! Visit a neighborhood you haven't visited before and support local businesses! Or indulge in tried and true favorites like cheese curds, brats and beer (or your non-alcoholic equivalent).

Here are a few events and ideas you can check out for Milwaukee Day this April 14, 2023. (Are we missing an idea? Email the TMJ4 digital team by clicking here.)

414 Day Milwaukee Day events in 2023:

The 414 Milwaukee store. They sell all things Milwaukee themed, including hats, shirts, socks, flags and more. 207 E. Buffalo St.

Bars and Recreation. They have a $4.14 per person all day. Several locations.

Cactus Club. They have a 414-themed set list for $4. Starts at 7 p.m. 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

Company Brewing. 414 Day-themed night with Latin music. 735 E. Center St.

The Cooperage. 414 Day-themed night. 822 S. Water St.

The Explorium Brewpub. They have a unique 414 Day photo challenge. Two locations.

Harley Davidson Museum. Harley and OnMilwaukee are teaming up for a 414 Day party from 3-7 p.m. They have several deals on sale too. 400 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee Brewers. $4.14 tickets to an April 24-26 game against the Detroit Lions at 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee Admirals. Home game against rival Chicago Wolves. 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

The Outsider. 414 Day-themed party on their rooftop, featuring live music. 310 E. Chicago St.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Winners get a 414 MKE Day t-shirt at Bar 360 from noon until 6 p.m. 1721 W. Canal St.

Sprecher Brewery. Brewery tours will be discounted for 414 Day, among other deals. 701 W. Glendale Ave.

Social X MKE. Good vibes and music at Walkers Lounge, their website states.

The Tonic Tavern. 414 Day-themed party. 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

