137 people cited for underage drinking at Madison bar: Police

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison bar appears to have an underage drinking problem.

Madison police said when their officers went into an unnamed bar and carded all 143 people inside, only six of them could prove they were above the legal drinking age.

During the haul, a total of 137 people were cited for underage drinking.

Police made the discovery during a sweep with UW-Madison police Thursday night in the downtown area.

MPD said they will not name the bar "until further steps are taken to determine the bar's role in the matter." A map published with their police report marks the location of the incident on State Street - a lane notorious for college parties.

Police reminded business owners they offer training for bars and taverns to "serve alcohol safely" - presumably how to serve alcohol without underage people getting their hands on alcoholic drinks.

