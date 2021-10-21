13-year-old teen charged as adult in Tosa fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old Milwaukee teen is facing six felony charges for a deadly hit-and-run and carjacking last week in Wauwatosa.

Jayden Adams is charged as an adult. Prosecutors say he ran over 47-year-old Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola with her own car after she tried to stop Adams and his three friends from stealing another vehicle outside a hotel.

They later used the victim's credit card. The four teens were captured by police as they tried to ditch the stolen car.

The three other suspects have not been waived into adult court and their proceedings will be private due to a state statute.

4 teens arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Wauwatosa

Balogun-Olayiwola was driving in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn at 11111 W. North Ave. on Oct. 14 when she happened upon suspects trying to break into a vehicle. Police said she tried to alert hotel staff but that there was a communication barrier.

At around 1:50 a.m. an "altercation" occurred between Balogun-Olayiwola and the suspects, police said. At some point Balogun-Olayiwola exited her vehicle. One of the suspects eventually entered her vehicle and intentionally struck her. The other three suspects got into the vehicle and they left, according to police.

Balogun-Olayiwola was later pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

At around 8:40 p.m., authorities say they found her vehicle, parked and occupied by four people. A short vehicle pursuit began, but the suspects managed to get away. Police say the vehicle was found a short time later, abandoned. The suspects were then taken into custody, according to police.

