4 teens arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Wauwatosa; victim identified

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police arrested four teens in connection to what investigators believe to be an intentional fatal hit-and-run outside a Holiday Inn early Thursday morning.

During a news conference Friday, Wauwatosa police said the suspects in custody are a 13-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola, who emigrated from Nigeria in 2006.

Wauwatosa Police Lt. Shane Wrucke said Balogun-Olayiwola was driving in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn at 11111 W. North Ave. when she happened upon suspects trying to break into a vehicle. Police said she tried to alert hotel staff but that there was a communication barrier.

At around 1:50 a.m. an "altercation" occurred between Balogun-Olayiwola and the suspects, police said. At some point Balogun-Olayiwola exited her vehicle. One of the suspects eventually entered her vehicle and intentionally struck her. The other three suspects got into the vehicle and they left, according to police.

Balogun-Olayiwola was later pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, authorities say they found her vehicle, parked and occupied by four people. A short vehicle pursuit began, but the suspects managed to get away. Police say the vehicle was found a short time later, abandoned. The suspects were then taken into custody, according to Lt. Wrucke.

Police said their investigation connected the teens to the crime, but no other details were released.

Wauwatosa police's investigation into the incident continues. The suspects were transferred to the Milwaukee County justice system.

"It's a tragic event. Not only is it tragic, it shocks the conscience. It also tests the safety that one might feel in the community," said Wauwatosa Police Captain Jack Morrison.

Tony Howard manages a Denny's restaurant next to the Holiday Inn Express. He said he was speechless after hearing the ages of the suspects and details about what happened.

"It's bad what happened. It should've never happened and I'm glad that they got 'em," he said. "They're becoming younger and younger everyday and it's sad."

Lt. Wrucke said no weapons were found in connection to the incident.

There was a total of 106 reported stolen vehicles in 2020, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak with investigators. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-TOSA (8672) or download the “P3 Tips” app in the Apple store or on Google Play.

