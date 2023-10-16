Watch Now
13-year-old shot near Center and Vel R. Phillips, reports incident at school

Milwaukee police
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 16, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old who was shot in Milwaukee on Saturday reported the incident at school on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to Milwaukee police, the victim was shot around 2 a.m. near Center and Vel R. Phillips on Saturday. Police say the 13-year-old was treated on scene for non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

