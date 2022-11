MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy is suffering from a gunshot wound after a bullet from a different apartment unit ripped through the ceiling and hit him, police say.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested, police said, and they plan on referring criminal charges to the district attorney's office.

The tragic incident happened near 19th and Teutonia around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The injured 13-year-old suffered from "nonfatal injuries" and is in the hospital, MPD said.

