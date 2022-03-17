12-year-old shot on N. 21st Street: Police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. 21st Street. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where police said he is expected to survive.

Now, police are investigating the incident and looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

