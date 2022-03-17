Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

12-year-old shot on N. 21st Street: Police

Milwaukee Police
Morry Gash/AP
[File photo] (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 07:58:41-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. 21st Street. The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where police said he is expected to survive.

Now, police are investigating the incident and looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku