12-year-old injured in shooting near 24th and Auer

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Posted at 5:09 AM, May 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot and injured Tuesday.

The shooting happened near 24th and Auer around 10:49 p.m. Police say the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police did not share the circumstances that led to the shooting but said they are investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Milwaukee Police ask that you call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

