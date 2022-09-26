Watch Now
12-year-old boy dies after he accidentally shoots himself, Milwaukee Police say

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for leaving the gun unattended.
A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon after he accidentally shot himself, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 26, 2022
It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday on the 6900 block of N. 43rd St., according to a news release from police. That's when the 12-year-old "obtained a firearm" and unintentionally shot himself.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for leaving the gun unattended. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

"MPD would like to remind the public to secure your firearm with a gunlock and storage it out of the reach of children," the news release says.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

