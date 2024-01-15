11th Ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball to host Villanova Wildcats on Monday

The 11th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles mens basketball team will host the Villanova Wildcats Monday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

Some of Marquette's biggest fans joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the Big East matchup. Those fans just so happen to be parents of players. Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell, Lisa Joplin is Davis Joplin's mom and Dawn Ighodaro is mother to Oso Ighodaro.

Here what they had to say about the upcoming game above.



