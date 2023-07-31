11-year-old in custody for shooting 7-year-old, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old is in custody for shooting a 7-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police say this happened near 5th and Clarke just before 4 p.m. The boy is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A 11-yoa male has been taken into custody in relation to the non-fatal shooting on the 2600 block of N. 5th St, on 07-30-23. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.



//



Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 30th, 2023, at approximately 3:50pm, on the 2600 block of N. 5th St. The victim, a 7-yoa male arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.









It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip