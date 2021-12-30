11 peregrine falcons born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Services sites in 2021

More and more peregrine falcons are being born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) sites every year.

In 2021, 11 new peregrine falcons were born at these sites, according to a report from We Energies. This brings the total number of falcons born at We Energies and WPS power plants in Wisconsin to 399.

These falcons have been creating nests in and around power plants since 1992.

Since 1987, 2,007 peregrine falcons have been born in the wild. That means the falcons born at We Energies and WPS sites make up about 20 percent of the statewide total.

Two of the falcons that were born this year were named Fauci and Beaker in honor of doctors and scientists.

