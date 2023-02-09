11 people rescued off Door County shoreline from ice floe

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Eleven people, including five children, were rescued from an ice floe that broke away from the Door County shoreline.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay responded with their airboat in Green Bay on Monday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, everyone was rescued and returned to the shore safely.

An ice floe is defined as a large pack of floating ice.

"Remember, as the weather continues to warm, ice becomes weaker," U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan shared. "So before going out, check the weather, dress for the temperature of the water, and most importantly; HAVE A PLAN!"

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Door County Fire and Police units helped in the rescue.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip