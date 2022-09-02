11 people involved in two-vehicle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Fire Department and police department responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday involving 11 individuals.

According to a news release from the fire department, the crash involved a large passenger van and a mid-size car. No details were provided as to what happened in the crash, but officials said the car had significant damage with slightly less damage on the passenger van.

A total of nine people were in the passenger van at the time of the crash, some without seatbelts. Two people were in the car.

Seven of those individuals were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, none of which appeared to be life-threatening.

Five ambulances, one engine, and one command vehicle responded to the scene, and the incident commander had to alert the hospital of a "mass casualty incident."

The Caledonia Police Department is investigating the crash.

