11 of the best places to pick pumpkins in Southeast Wisconsin in 2022

For many Wisconsinites, nothing says 'fall' more than pumpkins.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:35:31-04

MILWAUKEE — For many Wisconsinites, nothing says 'fall' more than pumpkins. Their versatility is their strength. From pumpkins carved into spooky Halloween decorations to delicious pumpkin pie and other pumpkin-infused foods, you really can't go wrong with old-fashioned pumpkin picking with family, friends and loved ones.

For those pumpkin-enthusiasts (and the pumpkin-curious), TMJ4 News compiled some ideas on where to go to harvest pumpkins of all shapes and sizes this fall.

Just a reminder, the best pumpkins for carving are the 'autumn gold', 'magic lantern' and 'merlin' pumpkin varieties, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The best pumpkins for pies, meanwhile, are the ‘Sugar Treat’, ‘Hijinks’, ‘Baby Bear’, ‘Cinderella’s Carriage' and ‘Peanut Pumpkin’, the Almanac says.

Travel Wisconsin, the state's main tourism-promoting organ, also has a guide on pumpkin picking in the Badger State.

View some of the best places to pick pumpkins in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin in 2022 below:

Apple Barn Orchard & WineryW6384 Sugar Creek Rd, Elkhorn, WI 53121
Appleland Farm Market4177 WI-57, Fredonia, WI 53021
Barthel Fruit Farm12246 N Farmdale Rd, Mequon, WI 53097
Basse's Taste of Country Farm Market3190 County Rd Q, Colgate, WI 53017
Cedarburg Creek Farm649 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Cozy Nook FarmS11 W30780, Summit Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188
Creekside Valley Farm13101 N Wauwatosa Rd, Mequon, WI 53097
Lindner Pumpkin Farm19075 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53146
Schuett FarmsW299 S6370 WI-83, Mukwonago, WI 53149
Swan's Pumpkin Farm5930 Co Hwy H, Franksville, WI 53126
Nieman Markets14335 N. Wauwatosa Road, Mequon, WI. 53097

