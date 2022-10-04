11 of the best places to pick pumpkins in Southeast Wisconsin in 2022

MILWAUKEE — For many Wisconsinites, nothing says 'fall' more than pumpkins. Their versatility is their strength. From pumpkins carved into spooky Halloween decorations to delicious pumpkin pie and other pumpkin-infused foods, you really can't go wrong with old-fashioned pumpkin picking with family, friends and loved ones.

For those pumpkin-enthusiasts (and the pumpkin-curious), TMJ4 News compiled some ideas on where to go to harvest pumpkins of all shapes and sizes this fall.

Just a reminder, the best pumpkins for carving are the 'autumn gold', 'magic lantern' and 'merlin' pumpkin varieties, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The best pumpkins for pies, meanwhile, are the ‘Sugar Treat’, ‘Hijinks’, ‘Baby Bear’, ‘Cinderella’s Carriage' and ‘Peanut Pumpkin’, the Almanac says.

Travel Wisconsin, the state's main tourism-promoting organ, also has a guide on pumpkin picking in the Badger State.

View some of the best places to pick pumpkins in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin in 2022 below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip