MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo recently welcomed 11 adorable baby Nigerian dwarf goats!

The zoo says they were born between April 27 and May 18. There are five girls and six boys.

But you won't see these babies anytime soon. The zoo says they are too small to meet visitors just yet! They won't be in the zoo's Goat Yard until next summer. However, there are other dwarf goats in the Goat Yard to see.

The keepers on the Family Farm decided to name them with a theme...musical performers! Here are the names:

Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums)

Florence (Florence and the Machine)

Nirvana

Styx

Santana

Bowie

Sting

Cher

Stevie (Stevie Nicks)

Shakira

Axl Rose (Guns ‘n Roses)

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, Nigerian dwarf goats are known for their short stature. Does are only 17 to 19 inches tall fully grown, and bucks are only 19 to 21 inches tall. The zoo says dwarf goats are very playful, love to climb, and are extremely friendly!

The Goat Yard is located in the Family Farm on the east end of the zoo near the playground. Visitors can feed the goats daily with the purchase of pellets.

