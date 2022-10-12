Watch Now
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee, ME says

The victim was pronounced dead on Tuesday. An autopsy is pending and Milwaukee police are investigating.
MILWAUKEE — An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

What they described as a probable drowning happened just before noon that day. The victim was pronounced dead on Tuesday. An autopsy is pending and Milwaukee police are investigating.

The location where the boy died is not near the lake or Milwaukee's rivers, suggesting he died on the property of one of the homes in that area.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

